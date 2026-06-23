The Kremlin Said On Tuesday That There Were No Grounds For Concern About The Stability Of Russias Economy Asked About Recent Rouble Weakness And Falling Oil Prices

The ​Kremlin ‌said on ​Tuesday that there were no ‌grounds for concern about the stability of Russia's economy. Asked ‌about recent rouble ‌weakness and falling oil prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said ​oil ⁠market volatility affected economies worldwide.

"The stability ⁠of the Russian economy, ​macroeconomic stability, is absolutely ensured," ⁠he said.

"We have no ⁠grounds ​for doubt about macroeconomic stability in ⁠our country at the present ⁠time."