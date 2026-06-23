Kremlin says there are no grounds for concern about Russia's economy

The Kremlin has dismissed concerns over Russia's economic stability, citing global oil market volatility as the reason for recent rouble weakness and falling oil prices.

Reuters | The Kremlin Said On Tuesday That There Were No Grounds For Concern About The Stability Of Russias Economy Asked About Recent Rouble Weakness And Falling Oil Prices | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:21 IST
Kremlin says there are no grounds for concern about Russia's economy
Dmitry Peskov
  • Country:
  • Russia

The ​Kremlin ‌said on ​Tuesday that there were no ‌grounds for concern about the stability of Russia's economy. Asked ‌about recent rouble ‌weakness and falling oil prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said ​oil ⁠market volatility affected economies worldwide.

"The stability ⁠of the Russian economy, ​macroeconomic stability, is absolutely ensured," ⁠he said.

"We have no ⁠grounds ​for doubt about macroeconomic stability in ⁠our country at the present ⁠time."

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