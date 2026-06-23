Kremlin says there are no grounds for concern about Russia's economy
The Kremlin has dismissed concerns over Russia's economic stability, citing global oil market volatility as the reason for recent rouble weakness and falling oil prices.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that there were no grounds for concern about the stability of Russia's economy. Asked about recent rouble weakness and falling oil prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said oil market volatility affected economies worldwide.
"The stability of the Russian economy, macroeconomic stability, is absolutely ensured," he said.
"We have no grounds for doubt about macroeconomic stability in our country at the present time."
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