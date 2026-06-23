China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets Russia's Shoigu in New Delhi

Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi Met With Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu In New Delhi On Tuesday

​China's Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi ​met with ‌Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in New ‌Delhi on Tuesday, the ‌Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang ⁠said ​China ⁠was willing to continue ⁠strengthening all-around strategic cooperation ​with Russia, and called ⁠on the BRICS grouping ⁠of ​countries to jointly address security challenges, ⁠according to the statement.