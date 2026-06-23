China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets Russia's Shoigu in New Delhi

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic ties with Russia during a meeting in New Delhi, calling for joint action on security challenges.

Reuters | Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi Met With Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu In New Delhi On Tuesday | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:25 IST
China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets Russia's Shoigu in New Delhi
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • China

​China's Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi ​met with ‌Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in New ‌Delhi on Tuesday, the ‌Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang ⁠said ​China ⁠was willing to continue ⁠strengthening all-around strategic cooperation ​with Russia, and called ⁠on the BRICS grouping ⁠of ​countries to jointly address security challenges, ⁠according to the statement.

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