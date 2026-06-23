China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets Russia's Shoigu in New Delhi
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic ties with Russia during a meeting in New Delhi, calling for joint action on security challenges.
- Country:
- China
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Wang said China was willing to continue strengthening all-around strategic cooperation with Russia, and called on the BRICS grouping of countries to jointly address security challenges, according to the statement.
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