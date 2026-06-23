Lavrov says Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine from point where they left off

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine from the point where they left off, without indicating any concessions on key demands.

Reuters | Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Said On Tuesday That Russia Was Ready To Resume Peace Negotiations With Ukraine From The Point Where They Left Off We Are Ready To Talk With Kyiv | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:15 IST
Lavrov says Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine from point where they left off
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian ​Foreign Minister ​Sergei Lavrov said on ‌Tuesday that ​Russia was ready to resume peace negotiations ‌with Ukraine from the point where they left off. "We are ready to talk ‌with Kyiv, as we have always ‌been," Lavrov told reporters, referring to talks that took place in Istanbul soon after the start ⁠of ​the ⁠war in 2022 and were resumed in 2025.

However, ⁠he did not signal any shift in ​Moscow's demand, rejected by Kyiv, for Ukraine ⁠to surrender the remaining part of the Donbas ⁠region ​that it has successfully defended from Russian forces. The last U.S.-mediated peace ⁠talks took place in February, before the United ⁠States ⁠and Israel launched a war against Iran.

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