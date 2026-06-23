Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Said On Tuesday That Russia Was Ready To Resume Peace Negotiations With Ukraine From The Point Where They Left Off We Are Ready To Talk With Kyiv

Russian ​Foreign Minister ​Sergei Lavrov said on ‌Tuesday that ​Russia was ready to resume peace negotiations ‌with Ukraine from the point where they left off. "We are ready to talk ‌with Kyiv, as we have always ‌been," Lavrov told reporters, referring to talks that took place in Istanbul soon after the start ⁠of ​the ⁠war in 2022 and were resumed in 2025.

However, ⁠he did not signal any shift in ​Moscow's demand, rejected by Kyiv, for Ukraine ⁠to surrender the remaining part of the Donbas ⁠region ​that it has successfully defended from Russian forces. The last U.S.-mediated peace ⁠talks took place in February, before the United ⁠States ⁠and Israel launched a war against Iran.