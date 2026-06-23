Ethiopia and Team Europe Complet €75 Million Urban Water Project

The programme, led by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water and Energy with support from Team Europe partners, delivered water infrastructure projects in 43 towns across eight regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 17:58 IST
Ethiopia and Team Europe Complet €75 Million Urban Water Project
Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia has completed a major €75 million Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Programme that has expanded access to clean water and improved sanitation services for millions of people living in towns and cities across the country.

The programme, led by Ethiopia's Ministry of Water and Energy with support from Team Europe partners, delivered water infrastructure projects in 43 towns across eight regions. The initiative is expected to benefit more than 2.1 million people by improving access to reliable water supplies and strengthening local sanitation systems.

The project was developed to address persistent challenges linked to water shortages, growing urban populations, and aging infrastructure that had placed pressure on communities and local utilities.

Extensive Infrastructure Built Across 43 Towns

The programme involved a wide range of construction and rehabilitation works designed to increase water availability and improve distribution networks. New water sources were developed through deep groundwater wells and spring systems, while nearly 1,500 kilometres of transmission and distribution pipelines were installed or upgraded. The project also included the construction of 75 water storage reservoirs with capacities ranging from 50 to 2,000 cubic metres.

Additional infrastructure included two conventional water treatment plants in Metehara and Jinka, along with 79 surface pumps and 61 submersible pumps. Generator houses, pump stations, treatment facilities, and operational buildings for town water utilities were also constructed to strengthen the long-term reliability of water services.

These investments are expected to improve service delivery while helping communities cope with increasing demand and climate-related pressures on water resources.

International Partnership Drives Long-Term Impact

The programme was launched more than a decade ago in Addis Ababa and was funded through a partnership involving the European Investment Bank (EIB Global), the French Development Agency (AFD), the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), and the European Union.

Speaking at the official closing ceremony, State Minister for Water and Energy Asfaw Dingamo said the programme forms part of Ethiopia's broader effort to expand access to water and sanitation services through cooperation with international development partners.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said the project highlights the importance of investing in resilient water infrastructure that can deliver practical benefits for communities while supporting climate and environmental goals.

AFD Country Director Louis-Antoine Souchet noted that the programme not only expanded access to essential services but also strengthened the capacity of local institutions responsible for managing them. He added that discussions are already taking place on potential future projects to continue supporting Ethiopia's water sector.

Michele Morana, Head of AICS in Addis Ababa, said the programme combined infrastructure investment with technical expertise and institutional support, helping ensure that improved water services remain sustainable for urban communities in the years ahead.

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