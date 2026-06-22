Ethiopia’s Refugee Model Draws UN Praise on World Refugee Day

Ethiopia's approach to supporting refugees has received strong recognition from UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, who used a World Refugee Day visit to highlight how inclusion, opportunity, and community cooperation can help displaced people rebuild their lives with dignity while contributing to the places that welcome them.

Speaking at the Ura refugee settlement in Ethiopia's Benishangul Gumuz region, Salih described the settlement as an example of how refugee protection can go beyond emergency assistance and create real opportunities for refugees and host communities to grow together. His visit came as Ethiopia continues to host more than 1.1 million refugees and asylum-seekers, making it one of Africa's largest refugee-hosting nations.

Among those seeking safety in the country are more than 45,000 Sudanese refugees who have crossed the border since conflict erupted in Sudan in April 2023. More than 14,500 of them now live in Ura settlement, where refugees and local residents share schools, services, and economic opportunities.

Refugees and Local Communities Building Futures Together

During the World Refugee Day event, Salih met regional leaders, government officials, local residents, humanitarian partners, and refugees who have made Ura their home after fleeing violence and instability. He said the settlement represents a practical example of what can happen when refugee protection is combined with social and economic inclusion. Rather than separating displaced families from surrounding communities, the model allows refugees to access many of the same services available to local residents while encouraging cooperation and shared development.

Salih paid tribute to refugees and host communities for their determination to move forward despite difficult circumstances. He noted that resilience is often celebrated, yet people who have fled conflict should not be expected to survive indefinitely without meaningful opportunities to improve their lives. He called for greater investment in education, employment opportunities, legal documentation, and community development so refugees can become active participants in society rather than remaining dependent on humanitarian support for years.

The High Commissioner also stressed the importance of involving refugees in decisions that affect them, saying policies and programmes are more effective when the people they are designed to help have a voice in shaping them.

Sudanese Entrepreneur Finds a New Beginning in Ura

One of the strongest examples of refugee inclusion in Ura can be found in the story of 37-year-old Sudanese refugee Mohyadin Ahmed Mohammed Ali. Ali fled the fighting in Sudan's Al Jazeera State with his family and eventually settled in Ura after arriving in Ethiopia. Before the conflict, he worked as a merchant in Sudan. Starting over in a new country was difficult, yet he gradually rebuilt his livelihood through determination and hard work.

His first source of income in Ethiopia came from collecting and selling plastic bags. After saving enough money, he opened a small convenience store where he now buys and sells food and other everyday necessities. The business supports his family while also serving people living in the settlement and nearby communities.

Ali said he has been able to continue the type of work he knew before the conflict disrupted his life. He described feeling welcomed by the local community and said he does not experience the sense of being treated differently because he is a refugee. He also spoke about the importance of strong relationships between refugees and residents. Trade, he explained, depends on interaction, trust, and cooperation. Working alongside Ethiopian traders and customers has allowed his business to grow and become part of the local economy.

Local authorities have discussed the possibility of helping him obtain a business licence, which could open more opportunities by allowing him to travel to other parts of the country to buy and sell goods more easily. For Ali, building a successful business is closely connected to his hopes for his children. He wants them to receive an education and have opportunities that may not have been possible if they had remained trapped by conflict and displacement.

Ethiopia Pushes for Long-Term Refugee Solutions

Salih's visit to Ura followed an event in Addis Ababa where Ethiopian officials launched the Makatet Roadmap, a national framework designed to move refugee support beyond emergency assistance and toward long-term development. The roadmap seeks to transform traditional refugee camps into self-reliant communities that are integrated with national service systems and connected to broader economic opportunities. The initiative reflects a growing belief that refugees should be seen not only as people in need of support but also as individuals capable of contributing to economic growth and community development.

Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, said the roadmap represents a shift from short-term humanitarian management toward an inclusive development model that recognizes refugees as contributors to national progress. Back in Ura, Salih said approaches like these are becoming increasingly important at a time when humanitarian funding is under pressure and debates around refugees are becoming more divided in many parts of the world. He pointed to Ura as evidence that inclusion can produce positive results for everyone involved. Refugees gain opportunities to rebuild their lives, while host communities benefit from economic activity, shared services, and stronger social connections.

The High Commissioner also reflected on the upcoming 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, which established the right of people fleeing persecution and conflict to seek safety in another country. He warned that this principle faces growing challenges in many regions and called for continued commitment to protecting those forced to flee their homes.

For Salih, Ethiopia's experience offers an important lesson at a time when displacement continues to rise globally. The country's efforts show that refugee protection and national development do not need to compete with one another. When refugees are given opportunities to work, study, and participate in society, communities become stronger and more resilient, creating benefits that extend far beyond the borders of refugee settlements.