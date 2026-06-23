India Was Taught How to Earn. Not How to Build Wealth: The Middle Class Millionaire by Ashok Devanampriya aims to change that

VMPL New Delhi [India], June 23: A typical middle-class household in today's India does not feel poor, but it also does not feel secure. Salaries that arrive on time, EMIs serviced timely, and lifestyles appear stable on the surface, yet beneath that seemingly stable life sits a constant, low-grade anxiety. One medical emergency, one job disruption, one market fluctuation can expose how thin the margins really are. India's middle class earns more than previous generations ever did, but it carries its money with caution, hesitation, and fear learned over decades. The problem is not income. It is how money is delayed, avoided, and surrendered to habit.

Ashok Devanampriya has spent years watching this play out among various sections of society consistently. As a seasoned wealth strategist advising high-net-worth individuals and global NRIs, he has worked with capital at scale. However, the insight behind The Middle-Class Millionaire, his most recent and strikingly visionary and honest project, does not stem from excess; it originates from repetition. From seeing the same financial mistakes resurface across households that look very different on paper. From watching people postpone decisions they know they must make, until time forces them to act. He writes less like a theorist and more like someone who has seen what people regret when time runs out. This outlook has been honed by his experience at Cautilya Capital, the Bangalore-based firm he founded, with a deliberate, increasingly precise philosophical outlook. The focus here is on discipline, cycles, and risk understanding before growth. Devanampriya's convictions are formed by what he has witnessed going wrong: the confusion of complexity with intelligence, speculation with strategy, and confidence with short-term memory. His body of work advocates a more subdued approach. Spontaneity replaced by structure. Heroics replaced by habits. Decisions that remain valid when the heat of passion has cooled.

The concept of the "middle-class millionaire" arises from this realism. It is not a goal in a glossy manner. It is almost austere, middle-class by birth, millionaire by habit. The term acknowledges that most Indians will not inherit advantage, wealth, or time; what they will inherit is the ability to repeat good actions over a long period of time. In a society where gold, fixed deposits, and property are the markers of safety, the term redefines wealth as action rather than ownership. It proposes that agency begins when fear ceases to dictate every investment decision. The story is told through the lives of ordinary people. Offices, kitchens, hospitals, and tea breaks. People make decisions that seem unremarkable, and that is the entire point. Their errors are relatable because they are the same as the reader's. Before the markets come into play, Devanampriya trails back to basics that are usually glossed over: emergency funds, insurance, and readiness. SIPs are introduced not as a trendy tool but as a temperament test. Consistency, the book proposes, will outlive cleverness.

What sets The Middle-Class Millionaire apart is that it never pretends to have an answer when it needs to wait. It never offers shortcuts. It never winks at the reader and says, "Trust me, I can get you there faster." Some readers may find it grating. It feels like it's meant to be that way. This is a book that has been formed by the long view, written by a person who has lived through the consequences of the short view. Published by Nu Voice Press, the book carries institutional credibility without leaning on it. Its authority comes from recognition.

The middle class in India is not lacking in information. It is suffering from "delay and fear which is masquerading as caution." The Middle-Class Millionaire by Ashok Devanampriya is important because it tackles this reality head-on. It is not a guide on how to quickly amass riches. It is about choosing not to drift easily into financial subservience in a world where the consequences of one's actions are often late in coming, and that may be the most important lesson of all. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)