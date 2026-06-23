Madrid skyscraper evacuated due to smoke, fire
A Madrid skyscraper housing Spanish energy company Moeve was evacuated on Tuesday after heavy smoke was detected, prompting emergency services to dispatch firefighters.
- Country:
- Spain
A Madrid skyscraper housing Spanish energy company Moeve was evacuated on Tuesday after heavy smoke was detected, witnesses told Reuters. Emergency services said firefighters were en route, but gave no details.
One witness told Reuters she saw smoke and smelled fumes before the building's alarm went off. The smoke no longer appeared as dense as it did initially, she said.