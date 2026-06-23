Madrid skyscraper evacuated due to smoke, fire

A Madrid Skyscraper Housing Spanish Energy Company Moeve Was Evacuated On Tuesday After Heavy Smoke Was Detected

​A ‌Madrid skyscraper ​housing Spanish energy company ‌Moeve was evacuated on Tuesday after heavy smoke ‌was detected, witnesses ‌told Reuters. Emergency services said firefighters ⁠were ​en ⁠route, but gave no details.

One ⁠witness told Reuters she ​saw smoke and ⁠smelled fumes before the ⁠building's ​alarm went off. The smoke ⁠no longer appeared as ⁠dense ⁠as it did initially, she ‌said.