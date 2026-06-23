Sitharaman, USTR Greer hold discussions in Delhi as India-US trade deal talks reach final stages

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held discussions with a delegation led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi on Tuesday, as both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation with a focus on new growth opportunities and deeper commercial engagement. The US Embassy in India said the US-India trade partnership is a "win-win for both", noting that stronger ties create American manufacturing jobs while supporting India's growth as the world's largest democracy. "From energy security to tech talent exchanges, we're building the future together," it posted on X.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor also highlighted the meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. "Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India," he said in a post on X.

In another post earlier, he welcomed Greer to India and said the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement will "unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the US-India economic partnership". The high-level discussions are focused on the Interim Agreement, part of broader Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said last week that the interim bilateral trade pact talks had seen significant progress. "With the United States, we have made significant progress already on the conclusion of an interim free trade bilateral trade agreement," Misri said after the G7 summit, adding that Greer's visit to New Delhi would drive trade deliberations forward. Earlier, Goyal welcomed Greer, Sergio Gor, and the US delegation to the Department of Commerce for "productive discussions on the bilateral trade agreement between India and US".

India remains engaged with the US on proposed tariff measures under Section 301 proceedings while simultaneously working toward finalising a bilateral trade framework. Following his meetings in India, Greer will travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to discuss fair, balanced and reciprocal trade with his counterparts there, the USTR said. (ANI)