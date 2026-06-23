FACTBOX-Airlines resume some Middle East flights but disruption continues

Some airlines are restoring flights to parts of the Middle East as diplomatic efforts to ​end the conflict that followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran gather pace, but many carriers ​have kept suspensions in place, continuing to disrupt global travel.

Below is ‌an ​update on the status of airlines' flights, in alphabetical order: AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier cancelled flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv until June 26. Flights to Dubai are cancelled until August 31, and to Erbil and Baghdad until September 30. AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until June 28 and ‌flights to Dubai until October 24. AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until October 24. AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until June 28. AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France has suspended its Tel Aviv and Beirut flights until June 30 and flights to Dubai until July 5.

KLM suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until August 9. CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong airline has suspended flights to ‌Dubai and Riyadh until August 31. DELTA

The U.S. carrier has suspended services for the Atlanta-Tel Aviv route through December 18. It plans to resume New York-JFK to Tel Aviv flights on September 6, while ‌the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, has been delayed until further notice. FINNAIR

The Finnish carrier has cancelled its Doha flights until October 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. It will restart Dubai flights, which it operates only in the winter season, in October. IAG

IAG-owned British Airways delayed the resumption of its flights to Doha until August 1 and to Riyadh until August 8. Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are paused until the end ⁠of the ​summer season and are scheduled to resume on October 25. ⁠It plans to reduce services to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv to one daily flight when they resume, while dropping Jeddah as a destination. JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until August 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until September 1. LOT

The ⁠Polish airline has cancelled flights to Riyadh until June 30 and to Beirut until June 27. LOT plans to operate its winter route to Dubai from October. LUFTHANSA GROUP

Lufthansa plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv as early ​as July 1, while ITA Airways confirmed it would resume them from July 1. SWISS postponed the resumption of flights until August and Brussels Airlines suspended operations until October 24. Lufthansa and SWISS ⁠will continue their suspension of Dubai flights until September 13.

Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until October 24. Low-cost carrier Eurowings suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 9, to Beirut ⁠and ​Erbil until June 30 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until October 24.

ITA Airways has also extended the suspension of its flights to Riyadh until July 31 and to Dubai until October 24 for operational reasons. MALAYSIA AIRLINES

The Malaysian carrier will resume limited services to Doha from July 2. NORWEGIAN AIR

The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services indefinitely, and no ⁠new start dates have been decided. ROYAL AIR MAROC

The Moroccan carrier said flights to Doha were cancelled until June 30. SINGAPORE AIRLINES

The carrier extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension until August 2, while adding services on ⁠the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until October ⁠24 to meet higher demand. TURKISH AIRLINES

SunExpress, Turkish Airlines' joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai until June 30 and to Bahrain, Beirut and Erbil until July 14. WIZZ AIR

The low-cost airline suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations until mid-September. (Compiled by Josephine Mason, Jamie Freed, ‌Elviira Luoma, Tiago Brandao, Agnieszka Olenska, ‌Bernadette Hogg, Boleslaw Lasocki, Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen and Romolo Tosiani. Editing by Matt Scuffham, Alexander Smith, Susan Fenton, ​Milla Nissi-Prussak, Jonathan Ananda, Joe Bavier and Louise Heavens)