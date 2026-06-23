Iran says card-based banking hit by cyberattack on three lenders

Iran's state-owned banking technology provider has suspended card-related operations at three major banks due to a cyberattack, with cybersecurity teams working to restore normal services.

Reuters | Irans Stateowned Banking Technology Provider Said On Tuesday That Cyberattacks Disrupted Cardbased Banking Services At Bank Melli | Updated: 23-06-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 17:58 IST
Iran says card-based banking hit by cyberattack on three lenders
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's state-owned banking technology ​provider said on ​Tuesday that cyberattacks ‌disrupted card-based banking ​services at Bank Melli, Bank Saderat and Bank Tejarat. This had prompted a ‌temporary suspension of all card-related operations at the three banks to prevent further unauthorized access, the company told state TV, ‌with cybersecurity teams working to restore normal operations.

The company's public ‌relations head said ATM services, point-of-sale terminals and mobile applications linked to card systems were all affected. Major banks including Melli, Saderat, Tejarat ⁠and ​the Export Development ⁠Bank of Iran have faced disruptions first reported on June 14 after ⁠a cyberattack targeting a shared communication infrastructure, Iran's banking coordination ​council has said. Iranian state media said those took several ⁠days to resolve.

Officials have said the earlier incident, which Iranian media ⁠reported ​took several days to resolve, did not compromise customer data. There has been no official statement on ⁠who Iran thinks was behind the recent cyberattacks. Iranian authorities have previously ⁠blamed ⁠hostile foreign actors such as Israel for similar incidents. Israel has previously not commented on such ‌allegations.

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