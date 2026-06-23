Finland may approve Tesla's supervised self-driving software before EU vote

Finland's transport authority suggests it may approve Tesla's self-driving assistance system before the EU's expected October decision, following similar approvals in the Netherlands, Estonia, and Belgium.

Reuters | Finland May Approve Teslas Selfdriving Assistance System Earlier Than A European Unionwide Decision Expected In October | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:15 IST
Finland may approve Tesla's supervised self-driving software before EU vote
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Finland may approve Tesla's self-driving assistance system ​earlier than a European Union-wide decision expected ​in October, the country's ‌transport authority said ​on Tuesday. The Netherlands in April became the first European country to grant provisional approval for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, in ‌a first step towards a potential EU-wide rollout if backed by a qualified majority of member states. Estonia and Belgium are among countries that have since allowed the technology, which allows cars ‌to steer themselves, though some regulators have expressed caution about it.

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