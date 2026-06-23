Russia weighs fuel imports amid Ukrainian strikes, Crimea restricts public life

Russia is considering importing fuel to mitigate supply disruptions caused by Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries, amid rising prices and long queues at filling stations.

Reuters | Russia Is Considering Importing Fuel To Mitigate Supply Disruptions Of Gasoline And Diesel Caused By Ukrainian Strikes On Oil Refineries | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:46 IST
Russia weighs fuel imports amid Ukrainian strikes, Crimea restricts public life
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is considering importing fuel to mitigate supply disruptions of gasoline and diesel caused by Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries, the Vedomosti daily reported on ‌Tuesday, citing two unnamed sources, while Crimea has tightened restrictions on public services and activities. Russian President Vladimir Putin also made his first comments about Ukraine's recent strikes on civilian infrastructure, including on Moscow's oil refinery, saying they were a ploy to destabilise society. He also called on the government to take additional ‌measures to offset the consequences from the strikes. Numerous regions across Russia, the world's third-largest crude producer, have reported restrictions on fuel sales, rising prices ‌of oil products and long queues at filling stations. Russia normally exports various oil products as well as crude. However, Ukrainian attacks on its refineries have forced it to ban exports of gasoline and jet fuel. The Vedomosti newspaper said imports were raised as an option at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Monday.

Two industry ⁠sources told ​Reuters that subsidies on imported fuel were ⁠also considered with the aim of capping fuel prices, a sensitive issue for the public and an unwanted trigger for wider inflation. Novak's office did not immediately reply to a ⁠request for comment.

SEVASTOPOL TIGHTENS LIMITS ON PUBLIC LIFE The city of Sevastopol in Russian-controlled Crimea said it had restricted the operating hours of public transport, shops, cafes and ​street lights, and had also banned mass outdoor activities, in addition to previously announced fuel sale limits. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor ⁠of Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, announced on Monday evening "enforced temporary measures", including the closure of public transport at 10 p.m., and of large shops and cafes at 8 p.m. ⁠Street ​lighting was dimmed. Anzhelika, a resident of Crimea's largest city who gave only her first name, said the measures were good for public safety.

"On the street lights, I think that's the right thing to do, the protection of the city comes first," she said. Russia's gasoline output ⁠last week was down about 25% from the daily average in June 2025, industry sources said. According to LSEG data and market sources, its ⁠seaborne oil product exports were down about ⁠15% in the first half of June compared to the first half of May, due to unplanned refinery maintenance after repeated drone attacks. Last week, four industry sources said Russia was set to import fuel by sea ‌in June as ‌it seeks to manage the gasoline shortage.

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