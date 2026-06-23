Italy cannot hold election next April, economy minister says

Italy Cannot Hold A National Election In April Because It Would Not Give The Government Enough Time To Approve Its Plans To Devolve More Powers To Regional Authorities

Italy cannot hold ​a national election in April ‌because ​it would not give the government enough time to approve its plans to devolve more powers ‌to regional authorities, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

Giorgetti was asked at an event in Rome to comment on reports by Italian media and Bloomberg ‌that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may seek elections in April next ‌year, a few months earlier than the autumn 2027 deadline. "Let me give you a piece of news ... in order to complete the parliamentary passage (of the regional devolution legislation) we ⁠cannot vote ​in April," ⁠Giorgetti said at the conference organised by newspaper La Verita'.

In separate remarks, Giorgetti said Italy ⁠still had a chance of exiting a European Union infringement procedure for its excessive ​budget deficit this year. The 2025 budget deficit was reported by ⁠national statistics bureau ISTAT in March at 3.1% of gross domestic product, marginally above the ⁠EU's ​3% ceiling and leaving Rome unable to leave the procedure which limits its room for fiscal manoeuvre.

"The match isn't over yet," Giorgetti ⁠said, noting that the 2025 deficit could still be revised down at ⁠a scheduled review in ⁠September. He said he doubted that this would actually happen but added that he had not yet given up ‌hope.