"Said yes to this film with full josh": Farida Jalal excited for 'Welcome 3'

It wasn't really difficult for director Ahmed Khan to convince veteran actress Farida Jalal to come on board for his film 'Welcome To The Jungle'. The beloved 'Chhoti Si Baat' actress was more than willing to do the project, as she shares a close bond with Ahmed Khan and considers him like a son. She happily agreed to be a part of the film.

Speaking to ANI, Farida Jalal recalled,"The most important thing is that Ahmed sir came to our home. I consider him like my son...he is just like a son to me. For him, I had to do this project, no matter what. That's why I came on board. When he narrated something, I was very very excited. I said yes with full josh and full commitment." "And what happened on the set after I went there, I can't even put into words...you'll have to see it in the film itself. Something completely unexpected happened on set, and it turned out really well," she added.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali. An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It will be released in theatres on June 26. (ANI)