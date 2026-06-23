US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on tech selloff as concerns about hawkish Fed, AI spending mount
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, driven by losses in megacap and semiconductor stocks amid concerns over a hawkish Federal Reserve and AI spending.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, following sharp losses in megacap and semiconductor stocks as investors braced for a more hawkish Federal Reserve and scrutinized growing debt-funded AI spending.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.9 points, or 0.04%, to 51,735.64. The S&P 500 dropped 106.3 points, or 1.42%, to 7,366.51, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 616.8 points, or 2.36%, to 25,549.757 at the opening bell.
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