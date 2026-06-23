US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on tech selloff as concerns about hawkish Fed, AI spending mount

​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes opened ​lower on Tuesday, following sharp ‌losses in megacap and semiconductor stocks as investors braced ‌for a more ‌hawkish Federal Reserve and scrutinized growing debt-funded AI spending.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average fell 22.9 points, ⁠or 0.04%, to 51,735.64. The ​S&P 500 dropped 106.3 ⁠points, or 1.42%, to 7,366.51, ⁠while ​the Nasdaq Composite slipped 616.8 points, ⁠or 2.36%, to 25,549.757 at ⁠the ⁠opening bell.