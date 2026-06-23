US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on tech selloff as concerns about hawkish Fed, AI spending mount

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, driven by losses in megacap and semiconductor stocks amid concerns over a hawkish Federal Reserve and AI spending.

Reuters | Wall Streets Main Indexes Opened Lower On Tuesday | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open on tech selloff as concerns about hawkish Fed, AI spending mount
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​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes opened ​lower on Tuesday, following sharp ‌losses in megacap and semiconductor stocks as investors braced ‌for a more ‌hawkish Federal Reserve and scrutinized growing debt-funded AI spending.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average fell 22.9 points, ⁠or 0.04%, to 51,735.64. The ​S&P 500 dropped 106.3 ⁠points, or 1.42%, to 7,366.51, ⁠while ​the Nasdaq Composite slipped 616.8 points, ⁠or 2.36%, to 25,549.757 at ⁠the ⁠opening bell.

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