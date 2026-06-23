Mainland China, Hong Kong shares fall on Fed hike bets, regional weakness
Mainland China and Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, tracking regional weakness amid rising Federal Reserve interest rate-hike bets and Middle East tensions.
- Country:
- United States
Mainland China and Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness in regional peers as Federal Reserve interest rate-hike bets rose, while investors also monitored the Middle East for risks to a U.S.-Iran interim peace deal.
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