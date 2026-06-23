Mainland China, Hong Kong shares fall on Fed hike bets, regional weakness

Mainland China and Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, tracking regional weakness amid rising Federal Reserve interest rate-hike bets and Middle East tensions.

Reuters | Mainland China And Hong Kong Shares Closed Lower On Tuesday | Updated: 23-06-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 14:15 IST
Mainland China, Hong Kong shares fall on Fed hike bets, regional weakness
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Mainland China and Hong ​Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness ​in regional peers as Federal Reserve ‌interest rate-hike ​bets rose, while investors also monitored the Middle East for risks to a U.S.-Iran interim peace deal.

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