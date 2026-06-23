UP BJP likely to announce new state team within 1-2 days

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised its new organisational team for Uttar Pradesh, with an official announcement expected in the next one to two days, according to party sources. Sources said that Union Minister of State for Finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary has prepared the list of office-bearers after holding extensive consultations with party workers as well as the central leadership in Delhi. The proposed structure of the new team has reportedly been designed to ensure balanced representation of all social sections across the state.

According to inputs, the organisational reshuffle has taken into account the representation of women leaders along with leaders from multiple communities, to build a broad-based and inclusive state unit. It has also been indicated that the party may consider appointing a leader from the Gurjar community as the regional president for western Uttar Pradesh. The selection process, as per sources, involved multiple rounds of marathon discussions and meetings between leaders in Lucknow and Delhi. The proposed list has reportedly received final approval from the party high command, marking a key step towards its formal announcement.

Sources further stated that Pankaj Chaudhary secured approval for his proposed organisational team while maintaining close coordination with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The final list is now awaiting formal ratification and is expected to be made public within the next 24 to 48 hours. The organisational revamp comes at a politically significant time, with Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for next year. The BJP, which is currently in power in the state, is eyeing a third consecutive term. Party leadership believes the new organisational structure will play a crucial role in strengthening its grassroots network, streamlining election preparations, and addressing emerging political challenges across the state. (ANI)