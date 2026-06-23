London shares fall on rate hike worries; leadership in focus

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 ended slightly lower, while the mid-cap index hit a more ‌than one-week low on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global markets as prospects of interest rate hikes dampened risk-taking, while investors remained keen on finding out who would be Britain's next leader.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1% lower, briefly hitting its lowest ‌since June 12, while the midcap FTSE 250 fell 1.2% to its lowest since June 11.