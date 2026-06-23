Macklem says latest inflation data looks very concentrated in oil prices

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.2% in May, exceeding the Bank of Canada's target range, with energy prices being the main driver of the increase.

Reuters | Bank Of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem Said On Tuesday The Latest Inflation Reading Showed Price Increases Were Concentrated In Energy | Updated: 23-06-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 21:03 IST
Macklem says latest inflation data looks very concentrated in oil prices
  • Country:
  • Canada

​Bank ​of Canada ‌Governor Tiff Macklem ​said on Tuesday the ‌latest inflation reading showed price increases were concentrated in energy, ‌but admitted that food inflation ‌was a concern.

"The reason for the rise is very ⁠concentrated ​in ⁠oil prices," Macklem said, and added ⁠that there was no ​evidence of generalized inflation.

Canada's annual inflation ⁠rate for May came ⁠at ​3.2%, which was the first time in 29-months ⁠that the CPI exceeded the ⁠BoC's 1-3% ⁠target range.

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