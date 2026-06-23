Macklem says latest inflation data looks very concentrated in oil prices

Bank Of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem Said On Tuesday The Latest Inflation Reading Showed Price Increases Were Concentrated In Energy

​Bank ​of Canada ‌Governor Tiff Macklem ​said on Tuesday the ‌latest inflation reading showed price increases were concentrated in energy, ‌but admitted that food inflation ‌was a concern.

"The reason for the rise is very ⁠concentrated ​in ⁠oil prices," Macklem said, and added ⁠that there was no ​evidence of generalized inflation.

Canada's annual inflation ⁠rate for May came ⁠at ​3.2%, which was the first time in 29-months ⁠that the CPI exceeded the ⁠BoC's 1-3% ⁠target range.