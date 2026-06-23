Macklem says latest inflation data looks very concentrated in oil prices
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.2% in May, exceeding the Bank of Canada's target range, with energy prices being the main driver of the increase.
- Country:
- Canada
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday the latest inflation reading showed price increases were concentrated in energy, but admitted that food inflation was a concern.
"The reason for the rise is very concentrated in oil prices," Macklem said, and added that there was no evidence of generalized inflation.
Canada's annual inflation rate for May came at 3.2%, which was the first time in 29-months that the CPI exceeded the BoC's 1-3% target range.
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