Himanshu Roy Legacy Awards 2026:Sourabh Raaj Jain opens up on playing Lord Krishna, audience connection

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is known for his portrayal of Krishna in 'Mahabharat' which was aired in 2013, spoke about the affection he receives from fans and how audiences connect with his spiritual roles. "I feel that peace and spirituality exist in every person. And they connect with me when they see me because I have played such roles. So their love and faith is for God, and it feels good to see," he said.

Sharing an update on his ongoing work, Jain revealed that he is currently focused on a theatre production centred on Lord Krishna. "My theatre show is going on now. 'Mere Krishna' is happening everywhere. So I am meeting the live audience. I am feeling very good. It is a very good show. We started in March," he said.

He attended the Himanshu Roy Legacy Awards 2026 on Tuesday and expressed happiness over the recognition being given to individuals who have made meaningful contributions in their respective fields. Speaking at the event, Jain said he was pleased to see deserving personalities being honoured.

"There are a lot of award shows. But I am very happy to see that the award goes to those who deserve it. I am very happy to see this," he said. The actor noted that the awards celebrate the legacy of Himanshu Roy while recognising excellence across diverse fields.

"This award is given in the legacy of Himanshu Roy. And in the field of music, health and security, all the people who have been selected for this award, they deserve it," Jain said. Expressing his admiration for the awardees, he added, "I am very happy to be here. Because those who have received the award, they deserve it."

Instituted in 2025, the awards commemorate the legacy of late police officer Himanshu Roy, who served as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Maharashtra and Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai. He was Chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra Cadre of 1988 and was widely respected for his courage, ethical leadership and commitment to public service. (ANI)