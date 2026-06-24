Venezuela to reveal $240 billion debt pile, FT says
Venezuela is set to reveal a significantly higher debt pile of $240 billion, exceeding market estimates of $150 billion to $200 billion.
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Venezuela is set to reveal a $240 billion debt pile, significantly higher than market estimates of $150 billion to$200 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the country's plans.
Last month, Venezuela announced it would begin restructuring its external debt. Analysts at the time estimated total liabilities, including arbitration awards and accrued interest, could exceed $150 billion.
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