Venezuela to reveal $240 billion debt pile, FT says

Venezuela Is Set To Reveal A Billion Debt Pile

​Venezuela ​is set ‌to reveal ​a $240 billion debt ‌pile, significantly higher than market estimates of $150 ‌billion to$200 billion, the ‌Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people ⁠familiar ​with ⁠the country's plans.

Last month, ⁠Venezuela announced it ​would begin restructuring its external ⁠debt. Analysts at ⁠the ​time estimated total liabilities, including arbitration ⁠awards and accrued interest, could ⁠exceed $150 ⁠billion.

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