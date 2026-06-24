Venezuela to reveal $240 billion debt pile, FT says

Venezuela is set to reveal a significantly higher debt pile of $240 billion, exceeding market estimates of $150 billion to $200 billion.

Reuters | Venezuela Is Set To Reveal A Billion Debt Pile | Updated: 24-06-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 09:43 IST
Venezuela to reveal $240 billion debt pile, FT says
Venezuela
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​Venezuela ​is set ‌to reveal ​a $240 billion debt ‌pile, significantly higher than market estimates of $150 ‌billion to$200 billion, the ‌Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people ⁠familiar ​with ⁠the country's plans.

Last month, ⁠Venezuela announced it ​would begin restructuring its external ⁠debt. Analysts at ⁠the ​time estimated total liabilities, including arbitration ⁠awards and accrued interest, could ⁠exceed $150 ⁠billion.

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