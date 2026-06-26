IFAD Joins Angola AgriConnect to Boost Rural Growth

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has joined the Government of Angola, the World Bank Group and other development partners in launching the Angola AgriConnect Compact, a major initiative designed to transform the country's agri-food systems, strengthen rural economies and improve the lives of farming communities.

The programme forms part of the World Bank Group's global AgriConnect initiative, which seeks to help 300 million smallholder farmers move from subsistence farming to surplus production. The initiative focuses on building stronger agricultural ecosystems by improving market access, expanding financial services, supporting digital solutions, strengthening farmer organisations and encouraging greater private sector investment across food systems.

Lobito and Malanje corridors at the centre of investment

In Angola, AgriConnect will concentrate on developing agriculture in the Lobito and Malanje Corridors, where partnerships between government agencies, development institutions, farmer organisations and private sector investors will be used to unlock the country's agricultural potential.

IFAD Country Director for Angola Custodio Macavele said the initiative provides an important opportunity to connect smallholder farmers with markets, financing, technology and productive infrastructure while creating more inclusive economic opportunities for rural communities.

He said IFAD is committed to working alongside the Government of Angola, the World Bank Group and other partners to ensure rural women, men and young people benefit from a stronger, more resilient and productive agricultural economy. The programme is expected to improve agricultural productivity while helping farming households increase incomes and strengthen their ability to adapt to future economic and environmental challenges.

Farmers to benefit from finance, infrastructure and technical support

The Compact will provide farmers and agribusinesses with a broad range of services designed to improve productivity throughout agricultural value chains. These include agronomy and livestock advisory services, agricultural extension programmes, technical assistance, rural finance, epidemiological surveillance and improved post-harvest management. The initiative will also support food processing, expand irrigation systems, improve rural markets and upgrade feeder roads, helping farmers move their products more efficiently and connect with larger commercial markets.

Another major focus will be increasing private sector participation in agriculture while expanding access to credit and other financial services for farmers and rural enterprises. These investments are expected to boost food production, strengthen food security, create employment opportunities and stimulate broader economic growth across rural Angola.

Drawing on decades of experience supporting rural development, IFAD will continue working with smallholder farmers to improve market access, strengthen agricultural value chains and promote sustainable livelihoods. Partners behind the Angola AgriConnect Compact said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to transforming the Lobito and Malanje Corridors into engines of inclusive economic growth while creating lasting opportunities for millions of people who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.