Kimi Antonelli Dominates Austrian Grand Prix Practice Amidst Challenges for Rivals

Formula One Championship Leader Kimi Antonelli Was Fastest In Friday Practice For The Austrian Grand Prix As Mercedes Sought To Bounce Back From Their First Defeat Of The Season The Yearold Italian

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli showcased his dominance in the Austrian Grand Prix's Friday practice, leading the pace as Mercedes aimed to reclaim momentum after a recent defeat.

The 19-year-old Italian highlighted his prowess, fast outpacing teammate George Russell and McLaren's Oscar Piastri in consecutive sessions. Despite heat challenges, Piastri remained consistent, while Russell dropped to sixth following disruptions.

Meanwhile, Red Bull grappled with technical setbacks, with Max Verstappen experiencing car instability. McLaren contended with hydraulic issues, and Ferrari leveraged F2 talent in their lineup adjustments. The chaotic day saw mixed results as teams positioned for the GP showdown.