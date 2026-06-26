Kimi Antonelli Dominates Austrian Grand Prix Practice Amidst Challenges for Rivals

Kimi Antonelli led the Friday practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, demonstrating superior speed despite earlier challenges for rivals McLaren and Red Bull. Antonelli outperformed Mercedes and McLaren drivers, highlighting ongoing competition. Red Bull faced technical issues, while McLaren dealt with hydraulics problems, resulting in mixed performances during the practice sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula One Championship Leader Kimi Antonelli Was Fastest In Friday Practice For The Austrian Grand Prix As Mercedes Sought To Bounce Back From Their First Defeat Of The Season The Yearold Italian | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:31 IST
Kimi Antonelli Dominates Austrian Grand Prix Practice Amidst Challenges for Rivals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli showcased his dominance in the Austrian Grand Prix's Friday practice, leading the pace as Mercedes aimed to reclaim momentum after a recent defeat.

The 19-year-old Italian highlighted his prowess, fast outpacing teammate George Russell and McLaren's Oscar Piastri in consecutive sessions. Despite heat challenges, Piastri remained consistent, while Russell dropped to sixth following disruptions.

Meanwhile, Red Bull grappled with technical setbacks, with Max Verstappen experiencing car instability. McLaren contended with hydraulic issues, and Ferrari leveraged F2 talent in their lineup adjustments. The chaotic day saw mixed results as teams positioned for the GP showdown.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026