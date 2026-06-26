BJP's KNOW Initiative Strengthens India-EU Ties

BJP National President Nitin Nabin discussed India's diplomatic, economic, and technological strides with EU Ambassadors in Delhi. The meeting underscored India's transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the vital role of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in enhancing bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:30 IST
BJP's KNOW Initiative Strengthens India-EU Ties
BJP National President Nitin Nabin hosted Mission Heads from 23 EU countries along with the EU Ambassador to India in a special 'Know BJP' session (Photo/X@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party National President, Nitin Nabin, engaged in a significant dialogue with the Mission Heads from 23 European Union member states and the Ambassador of the EU Delegation to India at the BJP National Headquarters in New Delhi. This interaction was part of the BJP’s KNOW initiative, aimed at deepening understanding of India’s democratic and political frameworks.

The dialogue commenced with the EU Ambassador appreciating the KNOW BJP initiative, emphasizing its importance in fostering a deeper understanding of India's democratic processes. The conversation also celebrated the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, marking a pivotal advancement in the India-EU partnership.

Nitin Nabin elaborated on the BJP’s historical evolution, ideological foundation, and organizational prowess, highlighting its status as the world's largest political party. He stressed on the party’s robust grassroots connection and its commitment to public service. Additionally, he shed light on India’s digital transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on technological advancements and infrastructure which empower citizens, alongside initiatives in clean energy and emerging technologies.

In discussing India-EU relations, Nabin reinforced the significance of the Free Trade Agreement in bolstering economic ties, while also encompassing technology, innovation, education, and cultural exchange. This meeting offered EU diplomats a comprehensive overview of the BJP’s governance aspirations and strategic activities, which were well-received by the delegates, illustrating the growing engagement between India and Europe.

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