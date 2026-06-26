ALCoMA Names New Chair to Drive Abidjan-Lagos Highway Project

The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority (ALCoMA) has appointed Beninese finance expert Wilfried Lauriano do Rego as Chair of its Board of Directors for a two-year term, marking an important step in advancing one of Africa's largest regional infrastructure projects.

The appointment was confirmed during the Board's inaugural meeting held in Lagos, Nigeria, on 11 and 12 June, where members outlined priorities to guide the medium- and long-term development of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor. The meeting focused on establishing the governance structures and strategic direction needed to deliver the objectives agreed upon by the Heads of State of the corridor's five member countries.

Do Rego's appointment follows the Intergovernmental Agreement governing ALCoMA, which provides for the Board chairmanship to rotate alphabetically among member states, beginning with the Republic of Benin. Jacques Ayadji, also representing Benin, automatically assumed the role of Vice-Chairperson. Bringing more than 36 years of professional experience, Do Rego has served as a chartered accountant, auditor and board member for multinational corporations, financial institutions, private equity firms and infrastructure investment funds.

Highway project aims to transform regional trade

The 1,081-kilometre Abidjan-Lagos Corridor is valued at approximately US$15 billion and is regarded as one of the most ambitious transport infrastructure projects on the African continent. The six-lane highway will connect the capitals and major commercial centres of Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria while integrating trade facilitation, logistics services and regional value chain development.

The project is expected to become a major driver of economic integration, industrial growth and cross-border trade across West Africa by 2030. Financing efforts are being coordinated by the ECOWAS Commission, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and other development partners.

To support the Authority during its establishment phase, the Board approved two interim subcommittees. The Human Resources and Remuneration Committee will oversee the recruitment of ALCoMA's Chief Executive Officer, Legal and Corporate Secretary, while also reviewing remuneration policies. The Interim Finance Committee will focus on mobilising investment, managing financial risks and overseeing revenue-related activities linked to the corridor. The Board also acknowledged the appointment of ECOWAS Director of Transport Chris Appiah as the organisation's representative on the Authority.

African Development Bank expands role in project delivery

The decision recognises the Bank's leading contribution to financing technical studies for the corridor with support from the European Union and its role as lead arranger for mobilising investment required to construct and operate the highway alongside ALCoMA, EBID and the ECOWAS Commission. Board members also encouraged development partners, including the European Union and the World Bank, to support both the construction of the corridor and the Authority's operational activities through ALCoMA's coordination mechanism to ensure effective planning and implementation.

To strengthen project management, the Board approved the creation of a joint African Development Bank–ECOWAS–EBID Project Management Office. Members also welcomed the recent joint investment mission undertaken by the African Development Bank and ECOWAS, during which corridor countries reaffirmed their commitment by submitting formal letters of support for the investment phase.

The Board further welcomed ongoing discussions led by the African Development Bank to mobilise US$500 million in catalytic capital through the African Development Fund's Regional Operations envelope, alongside additional financing from country allocations and other Bank instruments. These include viability gap financing, partial risk and credit guarantees, non-sovereign financing and climate finance supported through the Global Center on Adaptation partnership. To conclude the meeting, the Board adopted a roadmap for operationalising ALCoMA, including the immediate recruitment of senior management and key directors, laying the foundation for the next stage of the corridor's development.