The World Is Paying a $307 Billion Price for Economic Distrust

Geoeconomic fragmentation is becoming a measurable drag on the global economy, with a new World Economic Forum (WEF) report estimating its current annual cost at $213–$307 billion.

The report, Deepening Divides: The Cost of a More Fragmented Financial System, published in collaboration with Oliver Wyman, a Marsh business, argues that the global economy is entering a phase where geopolitical tensions, national security concerns and shifting trade relationships are reshaping the rules of cross-border commerce. What once looked like friction between rival blocs is now spreading across traditionally aligned economies.

According to the report, fragmentation has moved beyond a theoretical risk. It is now showing up through escalating tariffs, investment restrictions and retaliatory measures. These policies are being used more frequently as governments attempt to protect national security, supply chains and strategic industries. But the economic consequences are spreading across markets, companies and households.

The growing use of economic statecraft in 2025 and 2026 marked a turning point, with restrictions now affecting countries such as the US, the EU, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

Why does this shift matter? The global financial system depends heavily on trust, predictability and open channels for capital. When trade barriers rise, investment screening tightens and policy decisions become harder to anticipate, businesses delay decisions, investors demand more certainty and households eventually absorb the cost through prices, wages and weaker purchasing power.

Tariffs and investment curbs are spreading beyond rival blocs

Trade and financial barriers are increasingly appearing among economies that have traditionally been aligned, creating a more complex and less predictable operating environment for companies and policymakers and raising the stakes for global business. Companies that rely on cross-border supply chains, foreign investment, international payments or access to multiple markets now face a more uncertain policy landscape. Tariffs can alter costs quickly. Investment restrictions can affect expansion plans. Sanctions and countermeasures can reshape commercial relationships faster than businesses can adjust.

Daniel Tannebaum, Partner and Global Leader, Anti-Financial Crime Practice at Oliver Wyman, said the message from business leaders is consistent: what companies need most is predictability, and they are not getting it. Without clearer guardrails around tariffs, sanctions and other economic measures, he warned, risks to investment, growth and financial stability will continue to mount.

The pressure is not limited to boardrooms. Fragmentation policies are estimated to add 0.2–0.3 percentage points to global inflation, weakening purchasing power across most economies. In the United States, real wages are estimated to be 0.33% lower for low-skilled workers, 0.49% lower for medium-skilled workers and 0.66% lower for high-skilled workers, with similar pressures visible in other major economies.

These figures show how geopolitical and financial tensions can move from policy documents into household budgets. A tariff or investment restriction may begin as a national security measure, but its effects can travel through supply chains, prices, investment decisions and wages.

Emerging markets face the hardest landing

The costs of fragmentation are not evenly distributed. Emerging markets and developing economies are likely to face the sharpest exposure because many depend more heavily on international capital flows and have shallower domestic capital markets. In the most extreme fragmentation scenario modelled in the report, countries outside major geopolitical blocs, most of which are emerging and developing economies, could face output losses of 10.7%. That compares with a global decline of 6.4%.

The wider downside scenario is stark. If current trends escalate into more severe fragmentation, global losses could reach as much as $6.9 trillion, or 6.4% of global GDP. The report notes that this would amount to an economic impact larger than every economy in the world except the US and China.

For developing economies, the danger is that a less integrated financial system could make development financing more expensive and less predictable. Countries that need external capital for infrastructure, energy transition, industrial development, social spending and private-sector growth may find themselves operating in a tighter and more fragmented financing environment.

Africa illustrates both the risk and the possible response. The continent's exposure to external capital flows makes it vulnerable to a more divided global financial system. At the same time, regional integration efforts such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System offer possible pathways to strengthen resilience.

The report also points to Africa's population growth and abundance of critical raw materials as longer-term strengths, but these advantages will be harder to translate into development gains if capital becomes more costly, payment systems become less interoperable and global investors become more cautious.

The next battle is over financial guardrails

The report does not suggest that fragmentation will disappear soon. Instead, it argues that policymakers can limit the damage by managing fragmentation more carefully and preserving core financial-system guardrails. The recommended actions include protecting the rule of law and independent monetary policy, limiting the seizure of sovereign assets, safeguarding the integrity of government data and developing clearer rules for the use of economic statecraft. The report also calls for policy predictability, interoperability across payment and digital currency systems, and stronger regional integration initiatives.

Governments are unlikely to abandon tariffs, sanctions, investment controls or other economic security tools at a time of geopolitical tension. But the more these tools are used without coordination or predictability, the greater the risk that they undermine the financial stability they are meant to protect.

The global financial system has so far remained resilient, but resilience should not be mistaken for immunity. As economic statecraft becomes more common and trade barriers spread across once-stable relationships, the next test will be whether governments can protect national security without eroding the trust, predictability and openness that global finance still depends on.