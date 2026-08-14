World News Round-Up: From Political Tensions to Environmental Crises

Global tensions remain high with Israel's conditional withdrawal from southern Lebanon tied to Hezbollah's disarmament, following recent criticism from the United States. The region has been tense since Hezbollah's latest hostilities against Israel.

Indonesia prepares for economic scrutiny as President Prabowo Subianto presents his budget amidst dwindling approval ratings and investor concerns over ambitious policy changes. Meanwhile, Washington's iconic World War Two memorial was vandalized, prompting government action.

In other developments, a devastating earthquake in Colombia leaves hundreds missing as rescue operations enter a critical phase. Additionally, fires across Europe, power shortages in Venezuela, and political maneuvers in Kyrgyzstan and Australia highlight ongoing global challenges.