Trump Redirects Navy to Simpler Steam Technology in Controversial Move
President Trump shifts naval operations by mandating the return to steam catapults for aircraft launching, discontinuing the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) on the Doris Miller. This decision, costing taxpayers millions, alters the Gerald R. Ford class trajectory while allowing overseas shipbuilding for the U.S. Navy.
- Country:
- United States
In a landmark decision reshaping naval operations, President Donald Trump has directed a return to steam catapults for launching aircraft from Navy carriers, a move likely to impact the fourth Gerald R. Ford-class vessel.
This change follows Trump's critique of the expensive and complex Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, citing inefficacy compared to traditional methods.
Additionally, the directive permits limited foreign shipbuilding for U.S. Navy projects for the first time in decades, aiming to bridge fleet construction gaps.
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