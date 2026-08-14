Trump Redirects Navy to Simpler Steam Technology in Controversial Move

In a landmark decision reshaping naval operations, President Donald Trump has directed a return to steam catapults for launching aircraft from Navy carriers, a move likely to impact the fourth Gerald R. Ford-class vessel.

This change follows Trump's critique of the expensive and complex Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, citing inefficacy compared to traditional methods.

Additionally, the directive permits limited foreign shipbuilding for U.S. Navy projects for the first time in decades, aiming to bridge fleet construction gaps.