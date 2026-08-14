Key US News Highlights: Economy, Politics, and Public Safety

The Department of Homeland Security in the United States has announced a significant extension of the Jones Act waiver, effective from August 17, 2026. This extension allows particular cargo to continue transiting between U.S. ports using foreign-flagged vessels, under specified conditions, marking a temporary adaptation to the usual restrictions.

In other developments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has flagged several healthcare providers for alleged improper billing practices concerning gender-affirming care, underscoring a contentious debate over medical treatments related to gender identity.

Furthermore, the Trump administration's recent decision to rescind the 'de minimis' tariff exemption has sparked discussions on trade policies. This ruling was upheld by the U.S. Court of International Trade, in what Trump hailed as a major victory against trade loopholes, amidst broader economic policy challenges facing the administration.