Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Potential Game Changer or Industry Challenge?

As Delhi charts a pioneering path with its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, aimed at accelerating the shift towards greener mobility, a potential ripple effect across India looms larger than the immediate financial implications for automakers. According to a Morgan Stanley report, while Delhi’s relatively minor contribution to domestic sales may dampen immediate impacts, widespread adoption of similar policies in other states could pose significant challenges to the automotive sector.

Morgan Stanley highlights that though Delhi comprises a small sales percentage, consumers might opt for vehicle purchases in neighboring states, indicating only a modest adverse impact on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The brokerage emphasizes the real concern as other states potentially following Delhi's regulatory footsteps, a scenario that could spark resistance from vehicle manufacturers and dealers, particularly within the motorcycle segment where electric alternatives are limited.

Despite these challenges, companies with robust EV portfolios, such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor, might navigate through the policy's impact more smoothly. Notably, Eicher Motors’ new electric motorcycle gains heightened relevance amid changing regulatory frameworks. While air pollution underscores the urgency for policy measures, the report points towards the fast scrappage of outdated vehicles and localized battery cell production as pivotal for effectively reducing transportation emissions and bolstering energy security as EV adoption scales up.

Within the policy framework, a structured approach outlines the phased discontinuation of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles across select segments, complemented by substantial incentives to boost electric alternatives. As a pioneering move, the policy sets specific timelines for banning new ICE two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and sub-3.5-tonne vehicles, with significant shifts starting from 2027. Supported by direct incentives worth Rs 70 billion and further Rs 80 billion directed towards infrastructure investments, the plan also includes ambitious targets to electrify school bus fleets and expand charging station networks across the capital.