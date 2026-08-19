Whistleblower Reveals Misconduct in Trump-Era University Antisemitism Probes

A former DOJ lawyer revealed that investigations into antisemitism in universities during the Trump administration were flawed, with predetermined outcomes and procedural irregularities. Allegations of anti-Muslim bias were disregarded by leadership. Rights advocates have noted concerns over due process and free speech throughout these investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 06:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 06:08 IST
Whistleblower Reveals Misconduct in Trump-Era University Antisemitism Probes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A former Department of Justice attorney has raised serious allegations about the Trump administration's investigations into universities over accusations of antisemitism. According to the whistleblower complaint, these probes were predetermined, lacked evidence, and showcased procedural irregularities. The complaint has been made public by U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin.

The former attorney, Haley Van Erem, suggested investigating anti-Muslim bias on campuses as well, but leadership did not pursue these proposals. The Trump administration targeted universities with potential funding suspensions over pro-Palestinian protests, claiming they were antisemitic. However, protesters argue that supporting Palestinian rights isn't equivalent to supporting extremism.

The complaint further details that some DOJ officials ignored longstanding investigative practices and disregarded concerns raised by staff. It also notes that some university targets felt intimidated. The government's actions against universities also extended to diversity and climate initiatives. Columbia and Brown Universities have settled federal probes with financial agreements, but Harvard University continues to resist, framing the probes as retaliatory.

TRENDING

1
Bolivian Economy Minister Faces Controversial Censure

Bolivian Economy Minister Faces Controversial Censure

Global
2
China's LandSpace Joins Elite Club with Successful Zhuque-3 Rocket Landing

China's LandSpace Joins Elite Club with Successful Zhuque-3 Rocket Landing

Global
3
Unexpected Halt: South Korea Unaware of Trump's Military Exercise Plans

Unexpected Halt: South Korea Unaware of Trump's Military Exercise Plans

Global
4
U.S. Military Scales Back Joint Drill with South Korea

U.S. Military Scales Back Joint Drill with South Korea

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026