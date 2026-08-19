Whistleblower Reveals Misconduct in Trump-Era University Antisemitism Probes

A former Department of Justice attorney has raised serious allegations about the Trump administration's investigations into universities over accusations of antisemitism. According to the whistleblower complaint, these probes were predetermined, lacked evidence, and showcased procedural irregularities. The complaint has been made public by U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin.

The former attorney, Haley Van Erem, suggested investigating anti-Muslim bias on campuses as well, but leadership did not pursue these proposals. The Trump administration targeted universities with potential funding suspensions over pro-Palestinian protests, claiming they were antisemitic. However, protesters argue that supporting Palestinian rights isn't equivalent to supporting extremism.

The complaint further details that some DOJ officials ignored longstanding investigative practices and disregarded concerns raised by staff. It also notes that some university targets felt intimidated. The government's actions against universities also extended to diversity and climate initiatives. Columbia and Brown Universities have settled federal probes with financial agreements, but Harvard University continues to resist, framing the probes as retaliatory.