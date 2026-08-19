Venezuela Embraces U.S. Oil Alliances

Venezuelan officials have inked a pivotal production sharing contract with U.S. firm Hunt Oil for two onshore areas. Additionally, an alliance with U.S. service company SLB for reservoir studies has been formed, according to Oil Minister Paula Henao.

These agreements, presented on state television, signify a noteworthy development in the cooperation between the U.S. oil enterprises and the Venezuelan government.

Earlier this year, preliminary accords were signed between Venezuela and the companies, setting the stage for this week's announcements. However, the detailed scope of these new agreements remains to be fully outlined.