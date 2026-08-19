Venezuela Embraces U.S. Oil Alliances

Venezuela has signed a production sharing contract for two onshore oil areas with U.S. firm Hunt Oil, alongside a collaboration with SLB for reservoir studies. This marks a significant step in U.S.-Venezuelan cooperation, although the full scope of these agreements remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 06:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 06:16 IST
Venezuela Embraces U.S. Oil Alliances

Venezuelan officials have inked a pivotal production sharing contract with U.S. firm Hunt Oil for two onshore areas. Additionally, an alliance with U.S. service company SLB for reservoir studies has been formed, according to Oil Minister Paula Henao.

These agreements, presented on state television, signify a noteworthy development in the cooperation between the U.S. oil enterprises and the Venezuelan government.

Earlier this year, preliminary accords were signed between Venezuela and the companies, setting the stage for this week's announcements. However, the detailed scope of these new agreements remains to be fully outlined.

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