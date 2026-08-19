Heidi Overton Tapped for Top FDA Role

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has named Heidi Overton as the new head of the Food and Drug Administration, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

Overton, who currently holds the position of deputy director within the White House domestic policy council, has previously been associated with the America First Policy Institute, a prominent think tank. She is set to take over from Kyle Diamantas, who has been serving as the acting chief since the resignation of Marty Makary in May.

Makary stepped down amid controversies and disagreements with senior White House and health advisors. The White House, along with both the FDA and Overton, have not yet issued a public comment regarding the latest appointment.