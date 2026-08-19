The Case That Gripped Australia: The Mushroom Murder Appeal

An Australian court will commence hearing the appeal of Erin Patterson, 51, who was convicted for the murder of three in-laws with a toxic mushroom-laced meal.

Patterson, sentenced to life imprisonment with a 33-year non-parole period, has maintained her innocence, insisting the deaths were accidental mishaps.

The appeal argues unfair treatment during the trial, including indiscriminate evidence introduction and media influence on the jury. Concurrently, prosecutors argue for a harsher sentence.