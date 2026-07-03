NIFTEM-K, Massey University Partner on Food Technology Research

India's National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Massey University, New Zealand, paving the way for closer academic and research collaboration in food technology, innovation, and higher education.

Partnership to strengthen global academic collaboration

The agreement was signed on 2 July 2026 in the presence of A. P. Das Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Devesh Deval, Joint Secretary, and a senior delegation from NIFTEM-K led by its Director Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi.

NIFTEM-K, an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, said the partnership is designed to strengthen cooperation in food technology, food processing, research, and innovation while creating new opportunities for students, researchers, and faculty members from both institutions. The collaboration reflects the growing emphasis on international partnerships to promote advanced research, knowledge exchange, and skill development in the food processing sector.

Joint research and student exchanges planned

Under the MoU, both institutions will work together on collaborative research projects and jointly seek third-party funding for research initiatives. The agreement also provides for participation in academic seminars and conferences, exchange programmes for faculty members and researchers, and student mobility initiatives that will allow learners to gain international academic exposure.

Dedicated coordinators from both institutions will oversee the implementation of the partnership and facilitate collaborative activities across different areas of food science and technology. Officials believe these initiatives will encourage the sharing of expertise and support the development of innovative solutions for the food processing industry.

Five-year agreement focuses on innovation

The Memorandum of Understanding will remain in force for five years from the date of the final signature and may be extended for another five-year term through mutual agreement. The partnership also includes provisions to safeguard the intellectual property rights of both organisations while serving as a non-binding framework for future collaborative initiatives.

NIFTEM-K said the agreement is expected to strengthen international academic cooperation, promote innovation in food technology and processing, expand research opportunities, and create valuable learning experiences for students, researchers, and faculty members in both India and New Zealand.