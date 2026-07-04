Heatwave Contingency Plans Loom Over Tour de France

Regional Officials Will Be Allowed To Cancel Tour De France Stages If A Red Heatwave Alert Is Issued

Tour de France officials have been granted the authority to cancel race stages if extreme heat conditions arise, following a French Interior Ministry directive reported by Reuters on Friday. The decision highlights the event's readiness to tackle extreme weather.

Race director Christian Prudhomme expressed confidence in the Tour's ability to adapt to adverse weather conditions. 'We are ready to adapt anywhere, anytime, all the time,' Prudhomme stated ahead of the Tour's commencement in Barcelona.

The heat protocol, established years ago, considers not only temperature but also humidity and wind factors, ensuring safety for both participants and spectators. With temperatures expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius in Carcassonne, organizers remain vigilant.