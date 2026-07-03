African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched a new digital platform in Ghana to improve how development projects are monitored, supervised, and evaluated. The system, called the Remote Appraisal Supervision Monitoring and Evaluation (RASME) platform, is designed to help project teams collect accurate field data in real time, allowing faster decisions and more effective project implementation.

The platform was introduced during a four-day capacity-building workshop held in Accra from 16 to 19 June, where project teams received training on using digital tools to improve the quality of development operations across the country.

Digital tools provide real-time field information

RASME allows field teams to capture georeferenced information, photographs, videos, maps, and other project data using smartphones, tablets, drones, and satellite imagery. The technology gives project managers quicker access to verified information from project sites, reducing dependence on delayed reports and improving oversight throughout implementation.

The training workshop brought together 62 participants from Bank-financed project implementing agencies and local project management teams. They learned how digital data collection and analysis can strengthen supervision across different sectors while helping identify challenges earlier and improve project performance. African Development Bank Ghana Country Manager Halima Hashi said the platform will enhance the quality of project supervision, improve data collection, and support the design of stronger development programmes that deliver greater impact for communities.

Initiative supports AfDB's digital transformation strategy

The launch forms part of the African Development Bank's wider digital transformation agenda, which focuses on modernising monitoring and evaluation systems, improving operational efficiency, and delivering better development outcomes across Africa.

Ghana has been a member of the African Development Bank since its establishment and has partnered with the institution for more than five decades. Since the Bank's first operation in the country in 1973, it has invested over US$8 billion in nearly 300 projects. Its current portfolio includes 21 active operations worth approximately US$671 million, supporting key sectors such as agriculture, transport, energy, water and sanitation, social development, and finance.