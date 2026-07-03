Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

In a devastating series of events, Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine have resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries. Sumy region's private residence was struck by drones, while a missile hit Kryvyi Rih. Kyiv mourns as it recalls the deadly Russian assault from the previous day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two People Were Killed And Another Eight Injured In Russian Overnight Attacks On Ukraine | Updated: 03-07-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 05:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy unfolded overnight as Russian attacks on Ukraine resulted in two deaths and eight injuries, according to local officials on Telegram.

In the Sumy region, Russian drones targeted a private house, killing two and injuring one, revealed Oleh Hryhorov, the regional military head.

Kryvyi Rih, the central Ukrainian city and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, saw seven injured after a missile strike in a densely built area, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the city's defense council head. A day of mourning is declared in Kyiv this Friday, following the deadliest Russian strike on the capital this year.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026