Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Two People Were Killed And Another Eight Injured In Russian Overnight Attacks On Ukraine

Tragedy unfolded overnight as Russian attacks on Ukraine resulted in two deaths and eight injuries, according to local officials on Telegram.

In the Sumy region, Russian drones targeted a private house, killing two and injuring one, revealed Oleh Hryhorov, the regional military head.

Kryvyi Rih, the central Ukrainian city and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, saw seven injured after a missile strike in a densely built area, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, the city's defense council head. A day of mourning is declared in Kyiv this Friday, following the deadliest Russian strike on the capital this year.