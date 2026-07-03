Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

The Department of Youth Affairs has brought together leading industry bodies, businesses, public sector enterprises, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) organisations to strengthen partnerships that create more opportunities for young people through the MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat) platform.

Conclave focuses on skilling and youth engagement

The Industry Association Conclave, held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to promote collaboration between government and industry in areas such as skill development, volunteering, internships, entrepreneurship, innovation, and CSR.

The event was attended by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Department of Youth Affairs Secretary Dr. Pallavi Jain Govil, Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, Additional Secretary Nitesh Kumar Mishra, and representatives from more than 20 industry associations and organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya said India's large youth population represents one of the country's greatest strengths. He noted that nearly 65 percent of Indians are below the age of 35 and said connecting them with meaningful opportunities through stronger government-industry partnerships would play an important role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

MY Bharat platform to connect youth with opportunities

The Minister highlighted the MY Bharat Digital Platform, introduced under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a single-window system that connects young people with opportunities in learning, leadership, volunteering, innovation, and skill development. He encouraged industry associations to use their CSR initiatives to create structured programmes for youth, promote entrepreneurship, provide practical learning experiences, support industrial cluster-based engagement, and contribute to the development of Vibrant Villages through MY Bharat volunteers.

Dr. Mandaviya also called for coordinated efforts by government, industry, and civil society to address substance abuse among young people by encouraging their participation in constructive nation-building activities.

Minister of State Raksha Nikhil Khadse urged organisations to integrate their youth programmes with the MY Bharat platform so that opportunities reach young people across the country, including those living in remote regions. She said youth development should focus not only on employment but also on building responsible citizens who actively contribute to society.

Industry leaders commit to long-term collaboration

Department of Youth Affairs Secretary Dr. Pallavi Jain Govil said MY Bharat is evolving into a comprehensive digital ecosystem that helps identify young people's aspirations while connecting them with opportunities in employment, innovation, volunteering, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. She encouraged industries to use the platform for internships, hackathons, coding competitions, mentorship programmes, and innovation challenges that provide practical experience while helping companies identify emerging talent.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee highlighted the importance of structured training and experiential learning, saying stronger collaboration between businesses and young people would benefit both industry and the country's future workforce.

Representatives from leading organisations including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, PHDCCI, India SME Forum, the Indian Banks' Association, IPA, ISPA, SIA, NHRDN, CAIT, WTC Mumbai, and AIAI participated in discussions on expanding volunteering, internships, skill development, and youth engagement through the MY Bharat ecosystem. The conclave concluded with a shared commitment to deepen government-industry partnerships, increase industry participation on the MY Bharat platform, and create more opportunities that support India's long-term development goals.