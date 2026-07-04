Heatwave Havoc: Fourth of July Under Threat

A Dangerous Heat Wave Upended Fourth Of July Celebrations Across Much Of The Central And Eastern Us On Friday

In a significant disruption of Fourth of July festivities, a sweltering heatwave halted celebrations across much of the central and eastern United States on Friday. Authorities were forced to cancel or postpone numerous parades, concerts, and fireworks displays.

The Great American State Fair, a central attraction on the National Mall in Washington meant to highlight President Donald Trump's commemoration efforts for the nation's 250th birthday, temporarily shut down amidst soaring temperatures reading 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). The fair was slated for reopening later in the day with modifications, including cooling tents and misting stations.

The National Weather Service reported that over 185 million people were under heat alerts, with temperatures predicted to reach up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in various areas. Official warnings urged public vigilance as forecasters highlighted the life-threatening potential of the weather conditions. At least seven states canceled events, including a major Independence Day parade in Philadelphia.