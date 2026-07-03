Piyush Goyal Unveils Seven-Point Plan to Boost India's Exports

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on States to place exports at the centre of their economic strategy, urging them to actively participate in the BHAVYA Industrial Parks Scheme and work closely with industry to strengthen India's global export competitiveness.

States urged to make exports a top priority

Speaking at the Board of Trade (BoT) meeting in New Delhi, Goyal presented a seven-point action plan for State Governments, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry associations, and exporters to accelerate export growth. He asked States to establish export promotion committees, hold regular meetings with exporters, and conduct monthly reviews to resolve challenges faced by businesses. He also encouraged States to participate in the first phase of the BHAVYA Industrial Parks Scheme and urged those that have not yet notified labour rules under the labour codes to complete the process, describing land and labour reforms as essential for improving the business environment.

The Minister also highlighted the need to strengthen quality infrastructure by expanding testing facilities in government, semi-government, and university laboratories to reduce certification costs and improve the competitiveness of Indian products in overseas markets.

Government expands support for exporters

Goyal said the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) will play a central role in helping exporters, particularly micro and small enterprises, by supporting the costs of international certifications, testing, regulatory compliance, and approvals required in global markets. He encouraged States to align their industrial policies with Central Government initiatives to promote high-quality manufacturing and create larger economies of scale.

The Minister also urged domestic industries affected by unfair trade practices to approach the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for protection through anti-dumping measures, safeguard duties, and other trade remedies. He further called on States and industries to identify products that can be manufactured competitively in India to reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic supply chains. To help businesses access international markets, Goyal encouraged greater participation in overseas trade fairs, exhibitions, and business delegations, adding that the Export Promotion Mission will assist eligible MSMEs and new exporters in expanding globally.

Record exports and ambitious new targets

Highlighting India's trade performance, Goyal said the country achieved record exports of US$863 billion in FY 2025–26, representing 4.6 percent growth despite global trade disruptions, tariff changes, and slowing international demand. Merchandise exports remained at around US$442 billion, while services exports crossed US$421 billion, the highest level ever recorded.

The Minister announced a 90-Day Drive under the Districts as Export Hubs initiative covering 120 priority districts across 27 States and Union Territories. The campaign will focus on increasing exporter registrations and export value while integrating initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP), GI products, and MSME clusters. He also highlighted the government's ₹25,000 crore Export Promotion Mission, which supports exporters through trade finance, market access, warehousing, logistics, compliance, branding, and trade intelligence.

The Board of Trade reviewed progress across several major initiatives, including India's Free Trade Agreements, the BHAVYA Industrial Parks Scheme with an outlay of ₹33,660 crore for developing 100 industrial parks, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India's startup ecosystem, the textile sector's Vision 2030, data centre investments, and the rapid growth of electronics manufacturing under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Goyal also described cross-border e-commerce as an important opportunity for first-time exporters and encouraged States to use Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras to help every district become an exporting district. Setting an ambitious target, the Minister said India should strive to achieve US$1 trillion in exports, comprising approximately US$530 billion in merchandise exports and US$470 billion in services exports, through coordinated efforts by the Centre, States, industry, and exporters.