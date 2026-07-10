Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US existing home sales fall as house prices hit record high

U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly fell in June as tight inventory boosted house prices to a record high and the Middle East conflict kept mortgage rates elevated, pushing potential buyers to the sidelines. The report from the National Association of Realtors on Thursday underscored the growing affordability hurdle faced by many young people pursuing the so-called American dream of homeownership. Still, economists expected the housing ​market to make a small contribution to economic growth in the second quarter for the first time in more than a year.

US ends probe into imported airplanes, parts without seeking new tariffs

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it had completed a probe into imported commercial aircraft, jet engines and parts and found foreign ​goods raise U.S. national security concerns but the Trump administration is not seeking new tariffs. Under heavy lobbying by the U.S. aviation sector, the Trump administration agreed to exempt airplanes and parts from tariffs as part of trade ‌deals after briefly imposing tariffs on ​aviation last year.

Factbox-Here are the Democrats taking early steps in potential 2028 White House bids

Democratic contenders are already jockeying for a 2028 presidential run, signaling an open race with no clear party standard-bearer in the fight to succeed Republican President Donald Trump. Governors, senators and former candidates are fanning out to traditional early-voting states, courting donors and rolling out books — familiar steps toward a White House run against Republicans’ eventual nominee to succeed the term-limited Trump.

Judge says E. Jean Carroll can collect $5 million damage award from Trump

A U.S. judge on Wednesday authorized the payment of a multimillion-dollar verdict to magazine writer E. Jean Carroll to satisfy a 2023 civil verdict in which a jury found President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan ordered the disbursement of nearly $5.8 million to the former Elle magazine advice columnist, representing the original $5 million verdict plus interest.

Trump says he will ask Supreme Court to rehear birthright citizenship case

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to rehear a case challenging his executive order curtailing ‌birthright citizenship, a long-shot bid to reverse the court's rejection of one of his signature policies. The court last month rejected Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the U.S., ruling that his directive violated language in the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment that confers citizenship to those born in the United States who are "subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

Analysis-Trump cut to food security survey could make measuring US hunger harder

President Donald Trump's cancellation last year of a government food security survey could make it difficult to assess whether his cuts to the food stamp program lead to a rise in U.S. hunger, especially among children. Trump's tax and spending law signed last July shifted significant Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program spending to states and expanded work requirements, among other changes.

New York Times-led group asks court to sanction OpenAI in US copyright dispute

A group of newspapers including the New York Times and New York Daily News asked a federal court in Manhattan on Thursday to sanction OpenAI in their high-stakes copyright dispute for allegedly lying to the court about its ability to search its systems for proof that it misused millions of their articles in AI training. The newspapers told the court in a filing that OpenAI falsely told the court it could not search its large language models for their copyrighted material while hiding that it had done so "even before the first News Plaintiff filed suit."

In Houston's 'Little Mexico,' an ICE shooting leaves scars

On Canal Street in Houston's East End, where taco trucks, tortillerias and Spanish-language signboards line the streets, neighbors are still leaving ‌flowers, candles and balloons on the pavement where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer this week. The area, known as Magnolia Park, is one of Houston's oldest Hispanic neighborhoods. First laid out in 1890, it was transformed by Mexican families fleeing revolution and seeking work on the nearby ship channel. Known as "Little Mexico," it's the heart of Houston's Latino community, say local leaders.

New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch

New Mexico's top law enforcement official on Thursday accused the U.S. Department of Justice of hindering the state's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein by withholding unredacted files on the late sex offender. The Democratic-run state re-opened an investigation in February ‌into activities at Epstein's former ranch south of state capital Santa Fe, where he is accused of abusing women and girls for nearly three decades.

Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with US Senate poised to return

The U.S. Senate returns on Monday for a four-week work period expected to include votes on defense and other national security legislation, with one of the most influential voices on those issues – Republican Senator Mitch McConnell – still absent with undisclosed health problems. McConnell, an 84-year-old who has spent half his life in Congress and chairs the Senate Rules Committee and a defense appropriations panel, has been absent since mid-June, when he was taken from his home to a hospital in the Washington area for reasons his office has kept private for nearly a month.

US DOJ says Jersey City college prep school to end DEI admissions practices

The U.S. Department of Justice said it reached a settlement to end diversity admissions practices at a Jersey City college prep school, the latest crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion by President Donald Trump's administration. "This week the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the Jersey City Board of Education entered a voluntary settlement agreement to end race and national origin discrimination in student admissions at Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School," the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Palm Beach, Florida airport officially changes name to honor Trump

Palm Beach, Florida officially renamed its airport after President Donald Trump on Thursday, becoming the latest in a series of institutions, buildings, government programs, warships and money to take on the Republican's identity. The renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport was a high-profile nod to the Republican leader's support in his adopted state of Florida, home to his ornate Mar-a-Lago resort.

US Justice Department tells state officials they could be prosecuted over noncitizen voting

The U.S. Department of Justice ⁠has sent letters to all 50 U.S. ​states warning that election officials could face criminal charges for allowing noncitizens to remain on their lists of eligible voters. The letters, sent on Tuesday, are the latest attempt by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration to ⁠pressure states ahead of November’s midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress.

Judge authorizes payment of multi-million dollar award to E. Jean Carroll in Trump case

A judge on Wednesday authorized payment of a damages award that totals around $5.8 million to magazine writer E. Jean Carroll to satisfy a 2023 civil verdict in which a jury found President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

Soccer-Pulisic suffered fracture, bone bruise in US defeat by Belgium

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic suffered a microfracture and bone bruise in his right leg during the United States' defeat by Belgium in the World Cup round of 16, the country's soccer federation said on Thursday. U.S. Soccer and Pulisic's club AC Milan will collaborate on his recovery plan, U.S. Soccer said. The Serie A side did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former US Olympian pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool vandalism case

A former U.S. Olympic ⁠canoeist pleaded not guilty on Thursday to vandalizing a portion of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in a case that has become a flashpoint over President Donald Trump’s efforts to remake Washington. David “Davey” Hearn, 67, is facing a felony destruction of property charge after federal prosecutors alleged he intentionally damaged lining material at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool last month.

Smithsonian head says White House report unfairly characterized US history museum

Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch said a White House report that accused the institution's National Museum of American History of "thinly veiled anti-Americanism" and "extreme political activism" was an unfair characterization of its work. "While there will always be room for improvement, this report is not a fair characterization of the work and totality of the National Museum of American History," Bunch said in a memo to staff on Tuesday. The memo ​was confirmed to Reuters by the institution on Wednesday and first reported by the Washington Post earlier in the day.

Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths of Mexicans in immigration enforcement

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that her government plans to file criminal complaints in the U.S. regarding Mexican citizens who have died in immigration custody or while being targeted in anti-immigration operations. Fourteen Mexican nationals have died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and three more died in arrest operations conducted by the agency, the Mexican government said.

US House to vote on bill to make daylight saving time permanent

The U.S. House ⁠of Representatives is set to vote next week on a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, according to a notice posted on Thursday. In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 48-1 in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act. The U.S. Senate voted unanimously in March 2022 to make daylight saving time permanent but the House never took up the measure in the face of opposition. The proposal the House will consider next week would allow states to opt out.

Fatal ICE shooting in Houston sparks mass protest, demands for transparency

More than a thousand protesters chanting "ICE out of Houston" marched on Wednesday near the spot where a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man driving to work, the latest in a spate of lethal encounters from increasing deportation raids nationwide. The demonstrators, many waving Mexican flags and carrying signs that read, "Stand with immigrants," and "ICE Melts in Texas," also echoed mounting demands for an independent inquiry into Tuesday's ⁠shooting of Lorenzo Salgado ​Araujo, 52, a Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally for three decades.

Six Maine Democrats clamor to fill sudden void in critical US Senate race

At least six Maine Democrats had jumped in to fill the sudden void on Thursday in a critical U.S. Senate race after progressive candidate Graham Platner dropped out when a string of controversies culminated this week with an accusation of rape. The seat in the rural northeastern state, currently held by Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins, is vital for the party's chances of taking control of the Senate in November's midterm elections.

Who is running to replace Maine US Senate candidate Graham Platner?

Maine's Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner said on Wednesday he would drop out of the race following a sexual assault allegation he has denied. The state Democratic Party has until July 27 to name a replacement to take on incumbent Republican Susan Collins, in what is seen as one of the most competitive races in the November congressional elections. The party has said it will hold a convention to pick a candidate.

Platner ends Senate campaign, forcing Democrats to pivot in crucial Maine race

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine on Wednesday promised to formally withdraw from the race, after a string of controversies including an accusation of sexual assault plunged one of the most competitive races in the 2026 midterm elections into turmoil. The suspension by the former U.S. Marine and oysterman, announced in a video posted on social media, is likely to complicate Democrats' ⁠efforts to win control of the Senate in the November 3 elections. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority.

SpaceX and AI startup wealth fuels demand for private jets

Aviation lawyer Amanda Applegate skipped her annual vacation last month as a surge of wealth from AI startups and SpaceX sent a wave of tech investors shopping for private jets, burying her in paperwork for aircraft-purchase agreements. The Cleveland-based attorney attributed the rush to a handful of major "liquidity events" in the tech industry.

Judge in Charlie Kirk case blocks parts of roommate video

A Utah judge on Wednesday barred parts of a recorded interview with the roommate of Charlie Kirk's alleged killer from being played in court after a ⁠defense lawyer said prosecutors would portray the clips as "confessions” and jeopardize the defendant's right to a fair trial. In response to the defense concerns, District Court Judge Tony Graf called for several cuts to what could be ⁠played in court, but noted he would consider the entire recording in determining whether prosecutors had made a case to try Tyler Robinson, 23. Robinson faces seven criminal charges, including aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

New York sues 3M, DuPont, others over toxic 'forever chemicals' in consumer goods

New York sued 3M, DuPont and other companies on Thursday for harming the environment and people's health by selling "forever chemicals" that they knew were toxic, for use in consumer products. The state's Attorney General Letitia James accused the companies of hiding the risks of chemicals known as PFAS from the public for decades, even as they began phasing out some of the chemicals.

Suspect in Kirk killing expressed regret after shooting, roommate says

The former roommate of Tyler Robinson, who is accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, told prosecutors that Robinson expressed regret a day after the killing and planned to hand himself over to police, according to a video interview played in court on Thursday. The recorded interview with Robinson's former roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, was presented as prosecutors tried to convince a Utah ‌judge they have sufficient evidence against Robinson to warrant a trial -- part of a week-long hearing that has featured lengthy back-and-forth arguments ‌about what evidence should be admissible.

Skeptical US Democrats in Congress urge debate on Israel plans

A group of U.S. lawmakers is urging fellow Democrats to block military spending legislation until the Senate debates proposals to deepen ties with Israel, highlighting growing unease within the party over support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. In a letter seen by Reuters and led by Democratic Senator Chris Van ​Hollen of Maryland, they urged senators to oppose advancing the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, until lawmakers can debate measures that would strengthen U.S.-Israel military and intelligence cooperation.