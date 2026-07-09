Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Democratic Senate Candidate Graham Platner Of Maine Suspended His Campaign On Wednesday Following A String Of Controversies

Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine, has suspended his campaign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a serious accusation of sexual assault. This unexpected withdrawal comes at a critical time as Democrats aim to reclaim a Senate majority.

The allegations include an accusation reported by Politico of an assault five years ago and another reported by CNN involving unauthorized entry and rape. A former girlfriend has also accused him of non-consensual acts during their relationship, charges Platner denies and claims are politically motivated.

Platner, a former Marine and advocate for progressive policies, has faced other controversies, including past offensive online posts and a controversial tattoo. His departure has spurred Democratic leaders to search for a viable replacement candidate to challenge incumbent Senator Susan Collins.