Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal
Graham Platner, a Democratic Senate candidate from Maine, has suspended his campaign following allegations of sexual misconduct. His withdrawal from the race, one of the Democrats' prime targets for a Senate seat in the 2026 elections, complicates the party's strategy to regain control of the Senate.
Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine, has suspended his campaign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a serious accusation of sexual assault. This unexpected withdrawal comes at a critical time as Democrats aim to reclaim a Senate majority.
The allegations include an accusation reported by Politico of an assault five years ago and another reported by CNN involving unauthorized entry and rape. A former girlfriend has also accused him of non-consensual acts during their relationship, charges Platner denies and claims are politically motivated.
Platner, a former Marine and advocate for progressive policies, has faced other controversies, including past offensive online posts and a controversial tattoo. His departure has spurred Democratic leaders to search for a viable replacement candidate to challenge incumbent Senator Susan Collins.
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