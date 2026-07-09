Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Graham Platner, a Democratic Senate candidate from Maine, has suspended his campaign following allegations of sexual misconduct. His withdrawal from the race, one of the Democrats' prime targets for a Senate seat in the 2026 elections, complicates the party's strategy to regain control of the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Democratic Senate Candidate Graham Platner Of Maine Suspended His Campaign On Wednesday Following A String Of Controversies | Updated: 09-07-2026 06:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 06:01 IST
Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine, has suspended his campaign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a serious accusation of sexual assault. This unexpected withdrawal comes at a critical time as Democrats aim to reclaim a Senate majority.

The allegations include an accusation reported by Politico of an assault five years ago and another reported by CNN involving unauthorized entry and rape. A former girlfriend has also accused him of non-consensual acts during their relationship, charges Platner denies and claims are politically motivated.

Platner, a former Marine and advocate for progressive policies, has faced other controversies, including past offensive online posts and a controversial tattoo. His departure has spurred Democratic leaders to search for a viable replacement candidate to challenge incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

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