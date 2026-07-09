Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Us President Donald Trump Issued An Order For A Trade Embargo On Spain On Wednesday

In an unexpected diplomatic twist, President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a trade embargo on Spain amidst escalating tensions over defense spending commitments, according to recent reports.

While the administration explores its trade options, the potential move could impact the over $47.9 billion two-way goods trade between the two nations, alongside a robust services trade.

Relying on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Trump's administration could enforce a selective embargo, despite potential legal challenges, to press Spain, the 23rd largest U.S. trading partner, to increase its defense budget.