Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported new suspected Ebola cases in Tshopo province, as the outbreak spreads, with total deaths reaching 600. The outbreak, starting May 15, has hit Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. Health teams in Kisangani intensify efforts to contain the virus's spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Democratic Republic Of Congo Said On Wednesday That Suspected Ebola Cases Had Been Reported In A New Province | Updated: 09-07-2026 05:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 05:41 IST
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City
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The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing an alarming expansion of its current Ebola outbreak, with new suspected cases emerging in the province of Tshopo, officials announced on Wednesday.

The outbreak, which was declared on May 15, 2023, has affected 1,759 individuals across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu, as documented in the government's latest situation report. Notably, this figure excludes two fresh cases in Kisangani, Tshopo's capital and one of the nation's largest cities.

Efforts are ramping up with response teams in Kisangani enhancing surveillance and contact tracing as they await validation of positive test results. The World Health Organization warns that the outbreak, fueled by population movements, remains far from stabilized, highlighting the urgency for stepped-up containment measures.

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