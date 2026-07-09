Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Maine Democratic Senate Nominee Graham Platner Said On Wednesday He Was Suspending His Campaign We Believe That For The Movement To Continue

Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner announced on Wednesday that he is suspending his campaign. The decision was revealed in a video posted on social media platform X, where Platner stated, "We believe that for the movement to continue, it can't be me, and for that reason, we are suspending campaign operations."

In the video, Platner also addressed recent sexual assault allegations against him, which have led to increased calls for him to step down from the race. He firmly denied the allegations, maintaining his innocence.

The suspension marks a significant turn in the political landscape of Maine, as Platner was considered a key candidate in the upcoming Senate election.