Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations
Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner announced the suspension of his campaign, citing the need for the movement to continue without him. The announcement came via a video on social media. Platner also addressed and denied recent sexual assault allegations that prompted demands for his withdrawal from the race.
Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner announced on Wednesday that he is suspending his campaign. The decision was revealed in a video posted on social media platform X, where Platner stated, "We believe that for the movement to continue, it can't be me, and for that reason, we are suspending campaign operations."
In the video, Platner also addressed recent sexual assault allegations against him, which have led to increased calls for him to step down from the race. He firmly denied the allegations, maintaining his innocence.
The suspension marks a significant turn in the political landscape of Maine, as Platner was considered a key candidate in the upcoming Senate election.
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