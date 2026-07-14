China's Export Boom: AI Surge Amidst Global Uncertainty

China's exports experienced a significant surge in June, primarily due to the high global demand for AI technology and data center computing power. This increase has provided a much-needed boost to policymakers who are attempting to stimulate domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Despite challenges such as slowing growth in major economies and uncertainties in trade relations with Washington, Chinese manufacturers maintained sales by focusing on AI-related technology products. The robust demand, coupled with strategic front-loading of U.S.-bound shipments and aggressive pricing strategies, boosted overseas sales. Exports increased by 27% year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms, customs data revealed.

Imports also jumped significantly, marking a five-year high. Xu Tianchen from the Economist Intelligence Unit indicated that the strength in exports, driven by AI innovations, suggests a better outlook for the second half of the year. However, domestic demand continues to be a concern, with retail sales flat and fixed asset investments declining.