Oslo's Streets Overflow with Soccer Celebration

More than 100,000 fans celebrated Norway's national soccer team in Oslo despite their World Cup quarter-final defeat to England. The massive turnout included a parade with traditional and unexpected elements. The celebration highlighted national pride and unity following a historic World Cup run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 09:50 IST
Oslo's Streets Overflow with Soccer Celebration
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  • Country:
  • Norway

In an unparalleled display of national pride, over 100,000 fans gathered in Oslo to celebrate Norway's national soccer team, despite their World Cup exit at the hands of England.

The festivities included a parade that halted due to low-hanging cables, symbolizing the unexpected hurdles both on and off the pitch.

The national turnout capped off a historic World Cup run, marking a moment of unity and pride for the Norwegian people.

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