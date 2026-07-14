Asian markets tumbled while Brent Crude surged to nearly $85 per barrel, ahead of U.S. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's Congressional testimony.

Markets are apprehensive about potential interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. U.S. military actions in Iran further exacerbated volatility, impacting Asia on Tuesday.

Despite significant declines in Seoul and Taipei, South Korea's Kospi remains robust in 2023. In Europe, early trades showed declines, while Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama indicated potential strategic shifts in government pension investments.