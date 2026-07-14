China Expels Politburo Member Ma Xingrui Amid Corruption Scandal

Former Politburo member Ma Xingrui has been expelled from China's ruling Communist Party on charges of corruption. As part of President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign, Ma's case highlights issues of nepotism and misuse of power. This expulsion is a continuation of the party's aggressive crackdown on corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 09:45 IST
China Expels Politburo Member Ma Xingrui Amid Corruption Scandal
  • Country:
  • China

China has expelled Ma Xingrui, a former member of the Politburo, from the ruling Communist Party on corruption charges. This move is part of President Xi Jinping's intensified anti-corruption drive, marking Ma as the third member purged since 2025.

Ma, who also held the position of deputy head of the central rural work leading group, was investigated in April for what the party calls a 'serious violation of law and discipline'. Accusations against him range from influencing the appointment of officials for personal gain to engaging in transactions involving power and money for sex, as reported by Xinhua.

Additional allegations include illegally accepting gifts and facilitating property purchases for relatives at reduced prices. Ma's actions have been described as 'family corruption', allowing relatives to leverage his official power for substantial benefits. In January, a similar investigation was initiated against Zhang Youxia, emphasizing Xi's ongoing efforts against corruption within the party's ranks.

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